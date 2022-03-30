Trial Finally To Begin For Murder Of Veteran

Nearly four years since the crime occurred, and after numerous postponements, the trial of two men accused of killing a local Vietnam War veteran is finally set to begin. Jury selection is scheduled to start next Tuesday, April fifth. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says 55-year-old Sean Bryant and 45-year-old Michael McCauley are accused of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture…

Prosecutors have alleged in court documents that Bryant became angry with 70-year-old Stan Norman for making alleged inappropriate comments to his girlfriend and her daughters. He reportedly began beating Norman and, at one point, left to get McCauley, who allegedly helped in the attack, at a Nevada City home. Burns says there are challenges in trying two people facing the same charges…

If convicted, both face the potential maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. Both have remained in jail since their arrests.