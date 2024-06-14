Trial Ordered For Measure B Challenge

A trial has been ordered for next month for an election challenge lawsuit filed against a Grass Valley March ballot measure. Patti Ingram-Spencer, a former City Councilmember and Mayor, and a recent County Supervisor candidate, contends that she’s not sure 37 people got the proper ballots…

The trial has been scheduled to begin on July 16th and could last up to eight days over three weeks. The City has moved to dismiss the case, with Thursday being the deadline for filing pre-trial motions. In a news release, the city says Ingram-Spencer failed to identify the questioned voters by a May 21st deadline. That will be heard on the first day of the trial. Measure B was approved by a 20-vote margin. It increases the sales tax by three-eighths of a percent. The City Council approved an expenditure plan, in February, with projected annual revenue of two-and-a-half million dollars earmarked for wildfire resiliency and vegetation management. But Ingram-Spencer also feels that Measure B should have been a special tax and not a general tax. She referred to comments made by the city’s attorney at a recent court proceeding…

The co-defendant in the lawsuit is Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona. She said, in a statement, that they are cooperating with all parties in the case. And she also states that the Registrar of Voters doesn’t have the resources to investigate every defect provided on a registration form and that they recognize that often times mistakes made are innocent.