Trial Set For Men Accused Of Murdering Veteran

After five postponements over three years, it looks like the trial of two men accused of murdering a Nevada County veteran will finally take place this summer. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the trial of 54-year-old Sean Bryant and 44-year-old Michael McCauley has been scheduled to begin on July 27th. He indicates it likely would have taken place in March of last year. But then the pandemic hit…

Walsh says, as you might expect, there have also been a lot of complicated legal issues to sort out with two co-defendants…

Walsh says he expects the trial to last about six weeks. Bryant’s charges also include an allegation of torture, but efforts to also apply that to McCauley were unsuccessful. Authorities allege Bryant shot 70-year-old Stan Norman with glass marbles and a crossbow, in April of 2018. McCauley allegedly assisted in the disposal of the remains. If convicted, both men face a possible sentence of life in prison without parole. Both have also remained in jail during the entire period.