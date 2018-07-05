< Back to All News

Trial Set In Murder Of Marijuana Grow Caretaker

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 12:59 AM PDT

Over four years since a marijuana grow caretaker was killed in Penn Valley, a murder trial has been scheduled for the man who allegedly fired the shots. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a trial date of September 11th has been set for Finley Fultz. After a preliminary ruling, about a year ago, that two other suspects should also be tried for murder, those suspects pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter. In exchange, Walsh says Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi  have agreed to testify against Fultz…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the victim was Isaac Zafft who appeared in the wrong place at the wrong time…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says sometimes deals are struck with people charged with murder to help get a conviction of the actual killer. But he says Nevada County prosecutors never propose plea agreements with the actual killer in a murder case.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha