Trial Set In Murder Of Marijuana Grow Caretaker

Over four years since a marijuana grow caretaker was killed in Penn Valley, a murder trial has been scheduled for the man who allegedly fired the shots. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says a trial date of September 11th has been set for Finley Fultz. After a preliminary ruling, about a year ago, that two other suspects should also be tried for murder, those suspects pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter. In exchange, Walsh says Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi have agreed to testify against Fultz…

Walsh says the victim was Isaac Zafft who appeared in the wrong place at the wrong time…

Walsh says sometimes deals are struck with people charged with murder to help get a conviction of the actual killer. But he says Nevada County prosecutors never propose plea agreements with the actual killer in a murder case.