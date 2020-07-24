Triathlete Runs, Rides, and Swims to Benefit United Way

A local triathlete has completed a solo triathlon to benefit a nonprofit that helps feed, shelter, and and access to health care for those in need in Nevada County. United Way Executive Director Megan Timpany, says that a good friend of hers, Lisa Kirshbaum, took it upon herself to create the event so she could donate to United Way.

Kirshbaum named her event, “The Lift Us Up Solo Triathlon, and she raised three thousand dollars in the process.

Timpany says she is thrilled that Lisa took the time and energy needed to raise the money adn complete the swim, bike, adn run, which was completed on the same course the Barbara Shmidt Millar Triathlon uses at Scotts Flat Lake. She says that more events like this are being developed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Timpany says the United Way is currently working on establishing a mobile food bank to support the high school food program which will be used to provide food for high school students who are eligible for free and reduced price lunches through the school system.