< Back to All News

Triathlon Celebrates 25 Years

Posted: Sep. 16, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It’s a wet day today, but yesterday was a beautiful day at Scotts Flat Lake for the 25th annual Barbara Schmidt-Millar Triathlon. Over three hundred women participated in the milestone event that raises money for breast cancer awareness, mammograms, and scholarships for girls who want to enter the medical field. Cathy Anderson-Meyers founded the event after her friend Barbara passed away in 1994…

Listen to Cathy Anderson-Meyers 1

That’s in 23 years–the first two years were just 13 women doing the triathlon in Barbara’s memory. Anderson-Meyers likes to think that her late friend has helped when it comes to the weather…

Listen to Cathy Anderson-Meyers 2

Schmidt-Millar’s son was there for the first time in several years. He was only three years old when his mom passed away.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha