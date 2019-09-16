Triathlon Celebrates 25 Years

It’s a wet day today, but yesterday was a beautiful day at Scotts Flat Lake for the 25th annual Barbara Schmidt-Millar Triathlon. Over three hundred women participated in the milestone event that raises money for breast cancer awareness, mammograms, and scholarships for girls who want to enter the medical field. Cathy Anderson-Meyers founded the event after her friend Barbara passed away in 1994…

That’s in 23 years–the first two years were just 13 women doing the triathlon in Barbara’s memory. Anderson-Meyers likes to think that her late friend has helped when it comes to the weather…

Schmidt-Millar’s son was there for the first time in several years. He was only three years old when his mom passed away.

