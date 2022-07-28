< Back to All News

Tribble Finally Responds Publicly To Allegations

Posted: Jul. 28, 2022 12:09 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Auditor-Controller-elect has finally responded publicly to allegations that he’s not qualified to hold the office. The qualifications include having served within the last five years in a senior fiscal management position in a county, city, or public agency, a private firm, or nonprofit organization. That includes dealing with similar fiscal responsibilities for a continuous period of not less that three years. Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will has filed a complaint to find out if Rob Tribble meets those requirements. Tribble has now filed a response with the court….

Tribble says that contract was signed in 2018. Tribble says he also entered into an agreement with another unnamed company requiring almost daily fiscal management and analysis, also starting in 2018 that continues to the present. Tribble received 54-percent of the vote from the June Primary, compared to 45-percent for Will. Will didn’t bring up her concerns until late June…

The current Auditor-Controller, Marcia Salter, is retiring at the end of the year. The attorneys for Will and Tribble are scheduled to meet next Wednesday and then appear for another court proceeding on August 10th.

