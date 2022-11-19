< Back to All News

Tribble Ruled Unqualified To Be Auditor-Controller

Posted: Nov. 18, 2022 5:03 PM PST

The winning candidate in the June Primary election to be Nevada County’s new Auditor-Controller has been ruled to be unqualified for the job. A Superior Court judge says Rob Tribble’s opponent, Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will, has clearly demonstrated that Tribble didn’t meet the specific state legal qualifications that are also required, in order to be elected to this particular office. That includes serving in a position dealing with similar fiscal responsibilities as a county auditor for three straight years within the last five years. Will says there’s always been plenty of clear information in the public sector outlining what the job entails…

Tribble says he hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll appeal…

Tribble had 54-percent of the vote, compared to 45-percent for Will. But that doesn’t mean Will is now the winner. If he doesn’t appeal, the matter will next be considered by the Board of Supervisors. They can either appoint someone to the job or ask the current Auditor-Controller, Marcia Salter, to delay retirement and remain in the office untl a special election is held.

