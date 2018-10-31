< Back to All News

Trick-or-Treaters Descend On Downtown GV

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:17 PM PDT

Downtown Grass Valley was invaded by thousands of ghosts and goblins warming up for evening Halloween festivities  With parts of Mill and West Main Streets closed for three hours during midday, merchants were handing out bucketfuls of candy and other goodies to trick-or-treaters who were mostly pre-kindergartners. Five-year-old Fay was decked out as a multi-colored peacock, that included many shades of green…

click to listen to Fay

There were also older costumed youngsters with their much younger siblings. 13-year-old Chavonne was Alice in Wonderland…

click to listen to Chavonne

And seven-year-old Crispin wanted to be Robin Hood…

click to listen to Crispin

The annual event also included visits from law enforcement and fire agencies, displaying their equipment, as well as a marching band.

