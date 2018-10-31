Trick-or-Treaters Descend On Downtown GV

Downtown Grass Valley was invaded by thousands of ghosts and goblins warming up for evening Halloween festivities With parts of Mill and West Main Streets closed for three hours during midday, merchants were handing out bucketfuls of candy and other goodies to trick-or-treaters who were mostly pre-kindergartners. Five-year-old Fay was decked out as a multi-colored peacock, that included many shades of green…

There were also older costumed youngsters with their much younger siblings. 13-year-old Chavonne was Alice in Wonderland…

And seven-year-old Crispin wanted to be Robin Hood…

The annual event also included visits from law enforcement and fire agencies, displaying their equipment, as well as a marching band.