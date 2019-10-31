< Back to All News

Trick or Treaters Invade Downtown Grass Valley

Posted: Oct. 31, 2019 1:51 PM PDT

Halloween is ultimately about children. And mostly very young ones were part of the annual Safe Trick or Treat on Thursday that took place along Mill and Main Streets in Downtown Grass Valley. Among the numerous participants getting candy from downtown merchants was 8-year-old Calypso, who says she most loves getting tootsie rolls for her costumed critter…

click to listen to Calypso

10-year-old Bella was also helping merchants hand out goodies…

click to listen to Bella

Also assisting Bella was 8-year-old Emilynne…

click to listen to Emilynne

There were also other activities going on at this event, including fire engine displays and pictures with members of the fire and police departments.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha