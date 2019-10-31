Trick or Treaters Invade Downtown Grass Valley

Halloween is ultimately about children. And mostly very young ones were part of the annual Safe Trick or Treat on Thursday that took place along Mill and Main Streets in Downtown Grass Valley. Among the numerous participants getting candy from downtown merchants was 8-year-old Calypso, who says she most loves getting tootsie rolls for her costumed critter…

click to listen to Calypso

10-year-old Bella was also helping merchants hand out goodies…

click to listen to Bella

Also assisting Bella was 8-year-old Emilynne…

click to listen to Emilynne

There were also other activities going on at this event, including fire engine displays and pictures with members of the fire and police departments.