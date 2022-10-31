Trick or Treaters Invade Downtown Grass Valley

It was a chance for the younger children to walk the Mill Street Promenade and part of West Main Street, on Halloween, in costume for the downtown Grass Valley Safe Trick or Treat event. Six-year-old Joe was decked out with a dragon theme. And while he appeared to be happy collecting candy from merchants, he told KNCO’s Chris Gilbert that he actually has mixed feelings…

Meanwhile, Joe’s four-year-old sister, Alice, was pleased with her color theme, among other things…

And 9-year-old Blake wanted to be Jason, from the Friday the 13th franchise…

Participants were also able to take photos with all the Halloween decorations and downtown murals and displays. And, as usual, they were also able to meet firefighters and sit in a fire truck.