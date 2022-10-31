< Back to All News

Trick or Treaters Invade Downtown Grass Valley

Posted: Oct. 31, 2022 12:38 PM PDT

It was a chance for the younger children to walk the Mill Street Promenade and part of West Main Street, on Halloween, in costume for the downtown Grass Valley Safe Trick or Treat event. Six-year-old Joe was decked out with a dragon theme. And while he appeared to be happy collecting candy from merchants, he told KNCO’s Chris Gilbert that he actually has mixed feelings…

click to listen to Joe

Meanwhile, Joe’s four-year-old sister, Alice, was pleased with her color theme, among other things…

click to listen to Alice

And 9-year-old Blake wanted to be Jason, from the Friday the 13th franchise…

click to listen to Blake

Participants were also able to take photos with all the Halloween decorations and downtown murals and displays. And, as usual, they were also able to meet firefighters and sit in a fire truck.

