Trick or Treaters Return To Downtown Grass Valley

The return of downtown Grass Valley’s Trick or Treat event for pre-schoolers, on Wednesday, had a sizeable turnout, although with plenty of distancing. And it was somewhat modified by ongoing pandemic concerns. Instead of going from store to store, the costumed kids could get a bag of candy at one location, under the clock tower, where the Mill Street promenade ends at Main Street. Amy had just gotten her bag when she talked to KNCO’s Chris Gilbert. She was dressed as Winnie the Pooh…

Some merchants were also still handing out candy, separately. River, dressed up as Mario, after the video game, came prepared, with a burlap bag almost as tall as he was…

And River’s younger brother, Fox, was also a character from the Mario game, Luigi…

There were also a number of special vehicles that the children could check out and get their pictures taken, including from the police and fire departments.