Trio Arrested On Numerous Drug and Theft Charges

A trio with a history of drug and theft-related arrests has been charged again by Grass Valley Police. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says it started Tuesday night with a report of the fraudulent use of a stolen debit card at the Jimboys on Nevada City Highway. After getting descriptions of the vehicle and the suspects, they pulled over a driver with two other passengers, as they were preparing to exit the parking lot. Inside the vehicle were 27-year-old Christian Davis of Auburn, along with 43-year-old Rhonda Needles of North San Juan and 37-year-old Leia Perez of Nevada City…

Kimbrough says officers then found a hypodermic needle with an unknown drug in it. Small to significant amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, including for possible sale, were also found inside the vehicle, as well as a number of other stolen debit cards, as well

Davis is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors. Needles and Perez are each facing four felony and two misdemeanor charges.