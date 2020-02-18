Trkac Holds Running Season Kickoff Tonight

If you are ready to get out there and start running, there is a Grass Valley business that wants to help you. Trkac (pronounced ‘track’) is holding their free kickoff night this evening…

Owner Mark Erickson coaches an introductory 5-K class. No experience is necessary but he says you’ll learn how to run like a pro in nine weeks. They also have more advanced 10-K and trail running courses. They do charge for those programs, but Erickson says they have a free program coming up this spring…

Tonight’s kickoff event is at 6pm at their store, 101 West McKnight Way-Suite C, in the K-Mart Shopping Center.

