Trout Derby at Fairgrounds Saturday

The weather will be perfect and Lions Lake will be full of fish for the 46th Annual Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Trout Derby Saturday morning. Event oganizer Kevin Morgan has been in charge of the event for the last 15 years and says it should be a great day.*

Morgan says there will be over a ton of fish for the kids to try and catch.*

Morgan says that some of the trophy fish are the ones that are tagged.The big fish can be around fifteen inches long and weigh around eight pounds. The kids will be competing in three age divisions- 3-6 yrs, 7-9, and 10-12 for prizes. The overall grand prize will go to the young fisherperson that catches the longest fish.Registration and sign-in begins at 7:30 Saturday morning and fishing begins at 8. Competitors will have until noon to catch up to a five fish limit.

–Paul Haas