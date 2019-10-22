Truck Climbing Lane Improves Traffic Near Colfax

If you’ve driven Interstate 80 in the foothills and the Sierra, you’ve also had to deal with a lot of big rig traffic that slows down as the highway gets steeper. But now, in the Colfax area, Cal Trans has completed a 53-million dollar, three-mile, dedicated truck climbing lane that goes eastbound. Public Information Officer Steve Nelson says it’s improving traffic flow, as well as safety, between the Long Ravine Railroad Overcrossing and the Alpine Overcrossing…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

Busses and RV’s can also use it. Nelson says shoulders are now ten-feet wide. And there are also two retaining walls…

click to listen to Steve Nelson

The project also includes upgrades to the storm drain system, with new drains to filter out debris and runoff sediment before it reaches local waterways. Work lasted for four construction seasons.