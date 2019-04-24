Truck Fire Spills Frozen Meat on Interstate 80

Traffic was a little busier through Grass Valley and Nevada City this morning because of an accident on Interstate 80. Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave from the C-H-P Gold Run office says a truck hauling frozen food caught on fire…

Nave says the trailer was fully engulfed, and had to be split apart, causing quite a mess on the freeway. About 30-thousand pounds worth of meat was on the roadway. Nave says the initial detour was through Grass Valley and Nevada City on Highway 20, but that didn’t last very long…

The westbound lanes were closed for awhile, though. The accident happened before 5am. It was shortly before 11 o’clock when the road was re-opened. No one was hurt.

