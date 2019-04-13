< Back to All News

Truck Rollover Injures One

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 5:01 PM PDT

A rollover accident on McCourtney Road has sent one person to a Marysville hospital. According To CHP Officer Mike Steele yhe incidenmt occuredaround 11:00 AM Friday at McCourtney and Indian Springs Roads. 68 yr old Grass Valley resident, Kent Bennet, was driving a Peterbuilt Dumptruck eastbound on Indian Springs Rd. and 38 year old Jason Wenner from Rocklin was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on McCourtney.

Listen to Officer Mike Steele

Steele says Wenner was able to anticipate that the dump truck was going to run the stop sign.

Listen to Officer Mike Steele

Mr. Bennet was injured in the rollover and was transported to Rideout Hospital in Marysville. Traffic was slow in the area.

Listen to Mike Steele

The accident is under investigation- no drug or alcohol use is suspected.

