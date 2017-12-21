Truckee Getting Lots Of Accolades Lately

Truckee not only has a strong clean energy commitment, along with Nevada City, it’s also made five national travel “best of” sites. Matador Network, which is a social networking site for travelers, recently named Truckee the “Coolest Ski Town in North America”. Town manager, and recent new resident, Jeff Loux, says he doesn’t know what the specific criteria was and can only speculate about the recognition…

Truckee is also 4th for “Best Overall Ski Town”, in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards. And it’s also among the “9 Best Mountain Towns in America”, from TripAdvisor, the “7 Best Mountain Towns in America”, from Marriott Traveler, and they’re also a finalist for “Best Place to Live”, in Sunset Magazine. Loux says it’s hard to say if that means any significant economic benefits…

Loux also credits efforts for keeping the town’s growth at a steady, but not overly rapid, pace.