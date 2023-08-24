< Back to All News

Truckee H-S Football Hero Gets Youth Award

Posted: Aug. 24, 2023 12:47 AM PDT

While Nevada County Supervisors held their meeting in Truckee this week, they also approved another Youth Leadership Award. And this one went to Julian Hall, the quarterback who led Truckee High School to its first Class Three-A Nevada State Football Championship since 2012, during his senior year last year. His head coach, Josh Ivens, praised Hall’s poise, who was also the captain of the team…

click to listen to Josh Ivens

The game was played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last December. Hall, who was also named MVP of the game, told the Board the accomplishment was like a dream…

click to listen to Julian Hall

Supervisor Hardy Bullock, whose district includes Truckee, was the presenter of the award…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

Hall received a Challenge coin and a certificate. He was also named an “All-American Football Scholar” and played a prominent role in the team also winning the Academic State Championship. He’s now a freshman at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

