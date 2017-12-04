Truckee Joins Nevada City In Clean Energy Commitment

Truckee has joined Nevada City as the second Nevada County town to make a commitment toward 100% clean and renewable energy sources. Both have adopted resolutions to move to 100% clean electricity, town-wide, by 2030, as well as all energy sources by 2050. There are only around 50 such cities and towns in the United States. Truckee Planning Department analyst, Nick Martin, says they want to be on the front lines of reducing the impacts of climate change…

click to listen to Nick Martin

Martin says part of Truckee’s resolution also commits them to work with the local public utility district to develop a 100% “green rate”, that ratepayers can buy into…

click to listen to Nick Martin

Martin says the Truckee-Donner Public Utility District is already ahead of the state’s green energy requirements. He says wind and solar energy will be two of the primary renewable sources.