Identity of Truckee Plane Crash Victims Released

It turns out that six people were killed in that plane crash that occurred near a Truckee golf course last week. That was two pilots and four passengers. Their identities have now been released. The pilots were 43-year-old Alberto De La Rosa, from Mexico, and 56-year-old Thomas Ebaugh. Ebaugh and three others had ties to the Coachella Valley, in Southern California, including the Hideaway Golf Club, a private golf club and residential community in La Quinta. The other from that area were 38-year-old Ryan Thomas, 34-year-old Kevin Kvarnlov, and 33-year-old Christine Thomas. Also killed was 62-year-old John Dunn of Dallas, Texas. The flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.