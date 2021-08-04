< Back to All News

Identity of Truckee Plane Crash Victims Released

Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 10:56 AM PDT

It turns out that six people were killed in that plane crash that occurred near a Truckee golf course last week. That was two pilots and four passengers. Their identities have now been released. The pilots were 43-year-old Alberto De La Rosa, from Mexico, and 56-year-old Thomas Ebaugh. Ebaugh and three others had ties to the Coachella Valley, in Southern California, including the Hideaway Golf Club, a private golf club and residential community in La Quinta. The other from that area were 38-year-old Ryan Thomas, 34-year-old Kevin Kvarnlov, and 33-year-old Christine Thomas. Also killed was 62-year-old John Dunn of Dallas, Texas. The flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha