Truckee School Honored For Global Economy Prep

A Nevada County school is among three in California to receive a state award on effectively dealing with ethnic and cultural diversity. Truckee Elementary School is the recipient of an award that, state officials say, models, improves, and sustains Global Education programs. School Principal, Sara Colborn, says they’ve developed what she calls a “blended english language development program”…

State Superintendent of Schools, Tom Torlakson, says these programs help prepare the next generation to live and participate as global citizens. Colborn says this also helps improve tolerance and understanding of our differences…

Schools applied for the award based on a program or practice they’ve implemented to address four domains of global competence. Those are: investigating the world, recognizing perspectives, communicating ideas, and taking action. The other two recpients were the Multicultural Learning Center in the Los Angeles Unified School District and Vista Heights Middle School in the Moreno Valley School District.