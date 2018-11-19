< Back to All News

Trump Visits Beale Air Force Base, Fire Zone

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 7:07 AM PST

President Donald Trump is back in Washington after his weekend visit to California, and personally touring the devastation of the Camp Fire. Air Force One landed at Beale Air Force Base Saturday where he greeted officials there, and then took a helicopter to Butte County to view the damage. Trump originally misspoke the name of the town at first, when he was on the ground, standing in a burned out area…

The President was there with the mayor of Paradise, Governor Brown, Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom, and other officials. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the President was definitely impacted by what he saw…

As of early Monday morning, the fire has burned 150-thousand acres and is listed as 65 percent contained. Over ten-thousand single-family homes have burned, and there have been 77 fatalities.

