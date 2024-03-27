< Back to All News

TRUTH Act Update To County Supervisors

Posted: Mar. 27, 2024 12:34 AM PDT

Each year, local governments must hold at least one public community forum regarding the implementation of a state law designed to minimize unjust transfers and holds of illegal immigrants. It was signed by former Governor Brown and implemented in 2017, and is called the TRUTH Act. The forums have elicited minimal comment before Nevada County Supervisors, who heard the annual presentation from the Sheriff’s Department at their meeting on Tuesday. Lieutenant Jon Nau said the law identifies charges and conditions that must be met by a jail inmate to be held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE…

click to listen to Lt Nau

Nau said the Department must notify the inmate if it receives such a request, and also whether the Department plans to comply with the request. All interview requests are entirely voluntary. And of those incarcerated persons with some level of ICE involvement last year, there were a total of 13 bookings…

click to listen to Lt Nau

Nau said there was one incarcerated person in custody with ICE holds on any given day, on average, at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. And 29 days was the average length of stay.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha