TRUTH Act Update To County Supervisors

Each year, local governments must hold at least one public community forum regarding the implementation of a state law designed to minimize unjust transfers and holds of illegal immigrants. It was signed by former Governor Brown and implemented in 2017, and is called the TRUTH Act. The forums have elicited minimal comment before Nevada County Supervisors, who heard the annual presentation from the Sheriff’s Department at their meeting on Tuesday. Lieutenant Jon Nau said the law identifies charges and conditions that must be met by a jail inmate to be held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE…

click to listen to Lt Nau

Nau said the Department must notify the inmate if it receives such a request, and also whether the Department plans to comply with the request. All interview requests are entirely voluntary. And of those incarcerated persons with some level of ICE involvement last year, there were a total of 13 bookings…

click to listen to Lt Nau

Nau said there was one incarcerated person in custody with ICE holds on any given day, on average, at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. And 29 days was the average length of stay.