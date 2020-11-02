< Back to All News

Trying to Remove Tree Sitter

Posted: Nov. 2, 2020 5:54 AM PST

Police back on site this morning with the group trying to save a towering pine tree in Pioneer Cemetery.
Matt Osypowski, with Save Nevada County Trees and who is at the Cemetery, says law enforcement arrived earlier this morning.

Listen to Matt Osypowski

Osypowski says he believes the intent is to clear the tree of protestors today, but it will take some time.

Listen to Matt Osypowski

The battle over trees on Nevada City property deemed a wildfire hazard to PG and E power lines finally came to a head early Friday morning, with three protesters arrested. Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says they’d been asked by the utility to help coordinate the construction of a fence around Pioneer Cemetery, where about a-dozen trees are targeted for removal.

