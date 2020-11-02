Trying to Remove Tree Sitter

Police back on site this morning with the group trying to save a towering pine tree in Pioneer Cemetery.

Matt Osypowski, with Save Nevada County Trees and who is at the Cemetery, says law enforcement arrived earlier this morning.

Osypowski says he believes the intent is to clear the tree of protestors today, but it will take some time.

The battle over trees on Nevada City property deemed a wildfire hazard to PG and E power lines finally came to a head early Friday morning, with three protesters arrested. Police Lieutenant Paul Rhode says they’d been asked by the utility to help coordinate the construction of a fence around Pioneer Cemetery, where about a-dozen trees are targeted for removal.