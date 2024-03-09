< Back to All News

Tucker May Avoid Supervisor Race Runoff

Posted: Mar. 8, 2024 4:56 PM PST

The first vote update of March Primary election races and measures has been posted by the Nevada County Elections Department. And, of note, it shows that Robb Tucker’s support has improved by one percentage point, which puts him above the 50-percent threshold to avoid a runoff in November for the District Two seat on the Board of Supervisors. Jeff Pettitt is a distant second, at around 27-percent. The seat is being vacated by Ed Scofield, who’s retiring at the end of the year. Meanwhile, the vote for Grass Valley’s fire tax measure, Measure B, has gotten even tighter. It’s only 27 votes ahead, a drop of two-tenths of a percentage point. It only needs majority approval and is a three-eighths of a percent sales tax increase. But support has improved for Measure C, Nevada City’s fire tax measure, which needs two-thirds approval. 68-point-8 percent are now saying “yes”, up about one point from Election Night. It’s a half-percent sales tax increase. The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.

