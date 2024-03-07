< Back to All News

Tucker Ready To Take Over For Scofield On Board

Posted: Mar. 7, 2024 9:56 AM PST

Robb Tucker may or may not get more than 50-percent of the vote in the March Primary for the District Two seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, when the canvass is completed. But he’d be the clear frontrunner, if a November runoff is necessary. Tucker says he’d like to help improve affordability for residents…

click to listen to Robb Tucker

And, as a longtime South County business owner, Tucker says economic development and supporting small businesses is also vital…

click to listen to Robb Tucker

But public safety may still top the list for Tucker. That includes reducing the wildfire danger and emergency preparedness. This is the first time Tucker has run for public office. He would replace Ed Scofield, who is retiring at the end of the year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha