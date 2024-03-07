Tucker Ready To Take Over For Scofield On Board

Robb Tucker may or may not get more than 50-percent of the vote in the March Primary for the District Two seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, when the canvass is completed. But he’d be the clear frontrunner, if a November runoff is necessary. Tucker says he’d like to help improve affordability for residents…

click to listen to Robb Tucker

And, as a longtime South County business owner, Tucker says economic development and supporting small businesses is also vital…

click to listen to Robb Tucker

But public safety may still top the list for Tucker. That includes reducing the wildfire danger and emergency preparedness. This is the first time Tucker has run for public office. He would replace Ed Scofield, who is retiring at the end of the year.