Tucker Widens Lead Measure B Trails In Update

The second vote canvass update from the March Primary election has been released by the Nevada County Elections Department. And it shows Robb Tucker has climbed a little higher above the 50-percent threshold needed to be elected for the District Two seat on the Board of Supervisors, without needing a November runoff. That’s now at 51-point-9 percent. He would replace Ed Scofield, who’s retiring at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Grass Valley’s fire tax, Measure B, now trails by 31 votes. The three-eighths of a percent sales tax increase needs majority support. And there’s still two-thirds support for Nevada City’s fire tax, at 69-point-four percent, up about a point. It’s a half-percent sales tax increase. The Elections Department says there are still 28-hundred-89 ballots left to count. The next update is scheduled for Friday.