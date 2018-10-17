Turbidity Problem Reduced At Combie Reservoir

NID customers in Placer County are seeing more clear irrigation water. Combie Reservoir levels were dropped by the district to their lowest in years, in an effort to accomodate both a sediment removal and a hydroelectric upgrade project. That resulted in the water becoming murky and muddy. But Operations Manager Chip Close says tests indicate oxygen levels are returning to near-normal…

Close says cloudy and hazy-looking water in the system is similar to that of heavy rain during the winter months…

The District says additional testing also shows non-detectable mercury levels in the waters flowing through the District’s canals and down the Bear River, according to multiple sampling locations.