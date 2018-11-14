< Back to All News

Turkey Food Drive Today

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 12:18 AM PST

Help feed the hungry for Thanksgiving in Nevada County with the annual Turkey Food Drive today. The General Manager of the Food Bank of Nevada County, Bob Dion, says it’s sponsored by KNCO and the Save Mart Store on Nevada City Highway, where you can drop off items…

click to listen to Bob Dion

Cash donations are also welcome. Dion says they usually collect enough food to serve around 850 families, which is around 24-hundred people…

click to listen to Bob Dion

The Food Bank’s truck will be set up in the Save Mart parking lot, today, from 10am to 6pm.

