Turkey Trot On Thanksgiving Morning

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:58 AM PST

Before you start getting ready for your Thanksgiving feast, you should stop by Nevada Union High School’s Hooper Stadium Thursday morning for the 13th Annual Michael E. Bratton the Second Turkey Trot. The event has been raising awareness and funding for suicide prevention efforts, sparked by Bratton’s suicide. His sister, and event director, Jennifer Meyer, says attendance got off to a great start for even the first year…

click to listen to Jennifer Meyer

A record 25-hundred participated last year. Meyer says she’s learned a lot about the issue over the years, including the importance of transparency…

click to listen to Jennifer Meyer

The Turkey Trot starts, for adults, at 8:30 Thursday morning, 8:15 for children. And it’s not too late to register. The entry fee is 25-dollars for people 15 years of age and older, 12-dollars for younger participants. The event is held rain or shine. Proceeds go to the MEB2 Foundation, which sponsors Anew Day, local youth activities, and education about suicide and depression.

