Turkey Trot T-Shirt Cutoff Today

It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, but if you want to register and get a T-Shirt for the annual Michael E Bratton II Turkey Trot you need to do so today. Michael Bratton Senior says this is 18th time the community has gathered for the event, and though it was born out of a tragedy, it is one of the most positive activities in Nevada County.

Bratton says the event provides a great way to reflect on how lucky we are to be living in the area. He says the morning of the Turkey Trot is always heartfelt and rewarding.

The proceeds of the Turkey Trot go to fun Anew Day Counseling Services which focus on Suicide prevention and Depression Awareness.

The Turkey Trot has also become sort of a community gathering point for many residents who return to Nevada County for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

To register for the 18th Annual Turkey Trot, and to guarantee a T-Shirt- register today at https://meb2turkeytrot.com/