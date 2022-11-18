< Back to All News

Turkeys Also Feasting This Weekend

Posted: Nov. 18, 2022 12:16 AM PST

A flock of rescued turkeys are among some 400 farm animals housed at a Grass Valley sanctuary considered one of the oldest and largest in the country. And Saturday afternoon, Animal Place is hosting its annual fundraising event that seeks to honor them instead of eat them. It’s, once again, on Zoom only, this time due to the current outbreak of Avian Influenza. Program Director Cathy Lee says they’ve prepared a feast to serve the turkeys and filmed them eating it…

click to listen to Cathy Lee

Lee says there will also be live talks. That includes about such fun facts that turkeys are the closest living relative to the dinosaur. Also, a discussion of plant-based Thanksgiving recipes…

click to listen to Cathy Lee

The Zoom event starts Saturday afternoon at 3:30 and you can sign up on “thank the turkeys dot-org”. Lee says Animal Place is also looking to hire three full-time caregivers.

