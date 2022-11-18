Turkeys Also Feasting This Weekend

A flock of rescued turkeys are among some 400 farm animals housed at a Grass Valley sanctuary considered one of the oldest and largest in the country. And Saturday afternoon, Animal Place is hosting its annual fundraising event that seeks to honor them instead of eat them. It’s, once again, on Zoom only, this time due to the current outbreak of Avian Influenza. Program Director Cathy Lee says they’ve prepared a feast to serve the turkeys and filmed them eating it…

Lee says there will also be live talks. That includes about such fun facts that turkeys are the closest living relative to the dinosaur. Also, a discussion of plant-based Thanksgiving recipes…

The Zoom event starts Saturday afternoon at 3:30 and you can sign up on “thank the turkeys dot-org”. Lee says Animal Place is also looking to hire three full-time caregivers.