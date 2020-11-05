Turnout Hits 90-Percent In Nevada County

Only around 45-percent of ballots returned in Nevada County were counted on election night, or over 30-thousand out of over 67-thousand returned. County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says the participation rate was an all-time high of around 90-percent…

So Diaz says there’s still hope for candidates in a number of races…

Diaz says there will be another vote update on Friday and at least one more next week before the canvass is completed. The participation rate for the March Primary was around 46-percent, but with only around 16-thousand ballots not tallied on election night.