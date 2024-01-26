Turnout Light So Far For Wildfire Workshops

Only 60 residents turned out for the first three workshops to help shape Nevada County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. But there are seven more to go, some in-person and some virtual.The Wildfire Coordinator for the county’s Office of Emergency Services is Alessandra Zambrano. She says many participants are also part of Firewise Communities…

Workshop activities include a mapping exercise of priority areas of risk reduction, identification of preferred treatment methods, and small group discussions about wildfire planning, home hardening, defensible space, and evacuation. Zambrano says there are also a lot of private roads in the county that could use more vegetation clearing…

The Protection Plan identifies and prioritizes areas for hazardous fuels reduction, addresses community preparedness, and recommends actions that can be taken to reduce structure ignitability. Zambrano says it’s hoped a draft of the plan will be available by the fall, with a final document out by early 2025. The next workshop is for Grass Valley and Nevada City residents. That’s on Tuesday, from 6 to 7:30pm, at the Sierra College Multipurpose Room.