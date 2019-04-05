< Back to All News

Turnout Low, Officials Get Ready For Runoff

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It’s a quick turnaround for Nevada County elections officials. The March 26 primary for the vacant state senate seat has jst been finalized and certified, but the runoff, or general, election is vastly approaching. Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says the June 4 election may be eight weeks away, but there’s already plenty to do…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

There’s also a Voter Information Guide, which goes out April 25, and voter rolls, with some incorrect addresses, to clean up. Diaz had predicted higher, but the turnout for the March 26 election in Nevada County was 39 percent. Is Diaz surprised?…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

Diaz says turnout numbers for all eleven counties in the senate district haven’t been released by the state yet, so he doesn’t know how Nevada County compares to the others. Republicans Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley, who both currently sherve in the Assembly, are the two finalists in the senate race.

–gf

