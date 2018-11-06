Turnout Should Be Much Higher Here Than June

Turnout in Nevada County on this election day is projected to be significantly higher than the June Primary. As of 11:20 this morning, County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz said 36-thousand-981 mail-in ballots had already been received out of nearly 69-thousand registered voters….

Our turnout in June, of 56-percent, was the highest of any county. Diaz says there’s also been a lot of same-day registration. But any ballots received today or yesterday will not be part of tonight’s tonight. And with only 23-thousand-600 mail-in ballots scanned, and perhaps only a few more thousand left to count tonight, Diaz says as many as 40 to 50-percent of mail-in ballots won’t be part of tonight’s count, or similar to June. He also says counting mail-in ballots is more painstaking, with more security issues, compared to the traditional voting booth ballots…

Diaz says even though there aren’t as many local races for this election, interest in the statewide races and ballot measures appears to be high. Nevada County was one of five chosen as pilot counties for an all-mail ballot system, where all registered voters receive ballots in the mail, although they still have the option, at this point, of using a voting booth at a vote center. But about 80-percent of all voters in the county had already been doing it by mail before this year’s elections.