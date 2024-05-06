Turnover Of Election Officials Still Significant

Election officials’ turnover continues to be significant in California, since the November 2020 presidential contest. A report from UCLA researchers, working with the BiPartisan Policy Center, shows turnover reached 57-percent by 2022, a record high. But it’s now down to 40-percent. Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona, who’s also been an adviser with the Center, says there have also been a number of aging-out retirements. That included Greg Diaz, whom Adona was elected to replace, in 2022, after being his Assistant. But it’s clear that one of the main reasons for the departures has been election fraud allegations that originated with former President Trump…

But Adona also mentions that the job has also become a lot more complicated over the last 20 years, including adjusting to all the changes in the law. Election officials must manage everything from cybersecurity risks by foreign adversaries, to new technology, and more legal disputes. Meanwhile, Adona also points out that replacements around the state have been good, experienced people…

But Adona says security, including cybersecurity, has been beefed up at her office. And she also notes that election worker staffing for Nevada County has remained largely stable, despite recent challenges.