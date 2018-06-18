< Back to All News

Tutors Wanted For Adult Literacy Program

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

It’s been a program that has shown a lot of success in Nevada County for two decades, but it can always use more volunteers. Alan Archer heads up the adult literacy program at Nevada County’s libraries, where individuals get one-on-one help from tutors to improve reading and writing skills…

The program is called ‘Read Up’, and currently features about 45 matches between students and tutors. More tutors are needed, and Archer says often, friendships build out of the student-teacher relationship…

If you are interested in becoming a tutor, you can call Archer, or visit him, at the Madelyn Helling Library.

