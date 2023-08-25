< Back to All News

Twain Performance Benefits NevCo Media

Posted: Aug. 25, 2023 12:25 AM PDT

Nevada County Media is hosting a fundraiser Saturday featuring “An Evening with Mark Twain”. Speaking on KNCO’s “On The Town”, Executive Director Ramona Howard says it’ll support their internship program…

click to listen to Ramona Howard

Summer camp programs will also benefit. Marianne Davis, with Hospice of the Foothills, is spearheading the fundraiser. She says McAvoy Layne has been portraying the iconic writer for 35 years. He’s made over four-hundred appearances all over the world, including in Russia…

click to listen to Marianne Davis

But Davis says McAvoy’s retiring the role soon. He lives in Lake Tahoe and is also a winner of the Nevada Award of Excellence in School and Library Services. He also played Samuel Clemens Ghost in the Biography Channel’s episode of Mark Twain and the Discovery Channel’s Cronkite Award-winning documentary “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”. Tickets for tomorrow night’s show are 75 dollars. It starts at 7.

