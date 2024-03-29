Twice-Monthly Waste Pickups Proposed GV

No decision has been indicated yet from the Grass Valley City Council on whether to go with some waste pickups twice a month instead of weekly. That was after a lengthy and detailed discussion at its Tuesday night meeting. Under a change in its current agreement with the city, Waste Management Organic proposes that organic, including food waste, would still be picked up every week, to make sure there are no odor issues. But all other waste would go to a bi-weekly service.The entire county will be implementing the state’s organic recycling mandate within the next year. A staff report says this would reduce residential garbage by about 30-percent. But Bob Branstrom was among councilmembers who needed more clarity before moving forward…

Mayor Jan Arbuckle also wanted more bill specifics from Waste Management, to make sure that there are not any significant financial impacts…

Other possible options mentioned by staff include three and even four-cart systems. That’s where customers might separate yard waste from organic waste, in addition to garbage and recycling.