Twin Cities Church Fall Festival Tonight

It’s a traditional trick-or-treating alternative, but there will still be plenty of costumes and more than enough candy. It’s the annual Fall Family Festival at Twin Cities Church. Pastor John Fairchild says it will be the Land of Fairytales once again…

Each part of the church is a different ‘land’ that kids can explore…

There’s also Waterworld, magic castles inside, and other lands that kids can enjoy. There are plenty of bounce houses, activities, and lots of candy and treats. All of it is free, and there is reasonably priced barbecue dinner available for purchase. Twin Cities Church is at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway. There is a free shuttle from nearby Scotten and Lyman Gilmore Schools. It’s from 5 to 8pm.

