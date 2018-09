Two moderate injuries, after a head-on collision in the Grass Valley area late this Wednesday morning. CHP Sergeant Robert Nevins says a 19-year-old local man was driving a car southbound on Dog Bar Road…

Nevins says, at that point, the youth struck a pickup driven by another 19-year-old local man…

Nevins attributed the crash to inexperience by the driver of the car. The names of each youth were not available.