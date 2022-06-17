Two Arrested In Grass Valley For Mail Thefts

Two arrests in Grass Valley for a number of mail thefts. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says it started with 35-year-old Ashley Mrozowski of Grass Valley and 48-year-old Jason Deemer of Concord being pulled over for running a stop sign at Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way…

Matteoni says officers also found checks written out to 42 individuals and businesses. Also, 100 blank checks, four of which were put through a printer to make them look like a California tax refund…

Matteoni believes the pair were seeking money to fund their drug use.