< Back to All News

Two Arrested On Felony Vehicle Embezzlement

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:20 PM PDT

Two people have been arrested on felony charges for not returning a rental truck. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says the U-Haul truck was spotted in a mini-storage facility in Penn Valley, with the suspects also seen climbing over a nearby fence. He says it’s considered an embezzled vehicle…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says a couple of days later the suspects, Rosalyn Antencio and Steven Lillis, were stopped in another vehicle at a Penn Valley gas station on Pleasant Valley Road….

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says the drug charges are misdemeanors, with small amounts of heroin found. The suspects also face felony charges for having the brass knuckles. Atenncio and Lillis are boh from North San Juan and 36 years old.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha