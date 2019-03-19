Two Arrested On Felony Vehicle Embezzlement

Two people have been arrested on felony charges for not returning a rental truck. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says the U-Haul truck was spotted in a mini-storage facility in Penn Valley, with the suspects also seen climbing over a nearby fence. He says it’s considered an embezzled vehicle…

Scales says a couple of days later the suspects, Rosalyn Antencio and Steven Lillis, were stopped in another vehicle at a Penn Valley gas station on Pleasant Valley Road….

Scales says the drug charges are misdemeanors, with small amounts of heroin found. The suspects also face felony charges for having the brass knuckles. Atenncio and Lillis are boh from North San Juan and 36 years old.