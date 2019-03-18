Two Arrests After BreakIns Near Independence Trail

The nice weekend brought more people outdoors. And for several people parked near popular recreation spots in Nevada County, including South Yuba River State Park, it also attracted thieves, who broke into vehicles, with two arrests. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it started with a traffic stop for an expired registration. He says the car was impounded and searched…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says 31-year-old Arraya Figueroa, from North San Juan, and 28-year-old Christian Davis, from Auburn, were arrested on felony charges that included receiving stolen property and possession of drugs for sale. He says the stolen property that’s been recovered has, so far, been linked to four to five vehicles that were parked at the Independence Trailhead parking lot. But he says there are likely more victims who haven’t reported thefts yet at other popular outdoor spots in the area. Steele says recreationists need to be especially careful, with their vehicles parked in remote locations…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says if you’ve experienced a break-in near South Yuba River State Park, and haven’t reported it, you’re urged to call the State Park Rangers Office.