Two Arrests After High Speed Pursuit

A high-speed pursuit in Nevada County Sunday night has resulted in two arrests. Sheriff Keith Royal says it started when a driver refused to pull over for mechanical violations, near McCourtney and Indian Springs Roads. He says the pursuit reached a speed as high as 80 miles an hour at times…

Royal says a passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Derek Brown of Grass Valley, got out, with his hands up, and surrendered immediately. He says Brown then identified the driver as 28-year-old Kaela Davis of North San Juan. Davis was soon after reported by a nearby resident to be in the backyard of that person’s home, where she was arrested. Royal says Brown also had two felony warrants out for his arrest in forgery and burglary cases. Davis was also wanted on two felony arrest warrants out of Santa Cruz and Yuba County. There were no specifics on her cases.