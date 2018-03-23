Two Arrests After Stolen Vehicle Commotion

Some commotion at the K-Mart Shopping Center in Grass Valley Thursday afternoon. Police Sergeant Jason Perry says they were alerted to a stolen pickup, through a tracking system that alerts officers in their patrol cars….

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says the driver, 38-year-old Christopher Gildner of Stockton, was chased through the parking lot and soon after arrested near the PG and E yard on Taylorville Road…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Several shaved car keys were found. Two passengers had been detained before the foot pursuit, with 32-year-old Heather Kaderabek of Santa Cruz also arrested. The other passenger, a Nevada County man, was released. Perry says it’s believed Gildner and Kaderabek were meeting the man to buy methamphetamine.