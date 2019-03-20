< Back to All News

Two Arrests For Causing Fire In Forest Land

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 5:27 PM PDT

Two Sacramento-area men are facing prosecution related to using a destructive device in Nevada County forest land. District Attorney Cliff Newell says 60-year-old Mark Martucci and 32-year-old Jacob Smith were using a rifle to do some target practice in the Bowman Lake area last September…

Newell says Cal Fire managed to contain the vegetation blaze to about an acre, with a Forest Service outbuilding also scorched. Martucci and Smith are currently facing three felony charges of possession of a destructive device and the ingredients to make it, as well as recklessly causing a fire to a structure or forest…

Newell says the men have no prior criminal history. They were arraigned on Monday, with their next court appearance scheduled for April 25th.

